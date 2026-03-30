Alamo hotel guests evacuated following reports of a fire
Guests at the La Quinta Hotel in Alamo were evacuated after a fire was reported in one of the rooms.
According to Alamo Fire Chief R.C. Flores, fire crews responded to a report of smoke on the third floor of the hotel around 10 p.m. Sunday.
The fire was located and contained in a single room, and no injuries were reported, according to Flores. Hotel management assisted displaced guests.
Flores said the Pharr Fire Department responded after a request for mutual aid for a ladder truck was made. The San Juan Fire Department also provided an engine with manpower.
Flores said the incident remains under follow-up for fire code compliance and inspections.
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