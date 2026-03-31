Cowboys head coach gives update on George Pickens status ahead of offseason program

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was at the NFL Annual League Meeting this week in Arizona. While in attendance, the Cowboys head coach was asked about the status of George Pickens as the team begins preparation for the offseason program.

"It's going to play out the way it plays out," Schottenheimer said. "Again, it's all voluntary, so we'll see where it goes... We have plans for George to be here for a long time, so we'll let the business side of this thing play out and see where it goes."

The Cowboys franchise-tagged Pickens over a month ago on February 27. Since then, there have been no credible reports regarding any traction on a long-term deal between Pickens and the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have had a contract saga linger into training camp for the past two consecutive seasons, with CeeDee Lamb in 2024 and Micah Parsons in 2025. Lamb and the Cowboys eventually managed to reach an agreement on a deal prior to the start of the season, while Parsons was ultimately traded amid his contract dispute.

Pickens finished third in the NFL with 1,432 receiving yards in his first season as a Cowboy. The franchise tag is set to pay him roughly $27.3 million next season, with the opportunity to hit the open market in 2027.

The Cowboys have yet to announce the date their offseason program will begin, but the first day is expected to fall somewhere around April 20.