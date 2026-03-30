Donna police search for shooting suspect after man found with gunshot wounds

The Donna Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a shooting suspect.

Donna police said the shooting occurred on Saturday in the area of North 2nd Street and Ash Street around 5:45 p.m.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Donna police. The suspect fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Donna police said they are searching for an unknown male driver in a white SUV that was traveling northbound on the 500 block of North 2nd Street.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481 or Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477.