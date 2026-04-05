Valley doctor reacts to new SNAP restrictions on candy and sugary drinks
New restrictions on food stamps are now in effect in Texas.
Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can no longer use their benefits to buy sugary drinks and candy. The changes went into effect statewide on Wednesday, and are meant to help people make healthier decisions.
"When you eat too much sugar and carbs, it is harder for your body to absorb that,” South Texas Health System internal medicine resident Dr. Yahya Hussin said. “It stays lingering in the blood, and that causes damages of all sorts — usually in the smaller vessels, the eyes, and the kidneys.”
Health experts say the change could benefit areas that have high rates of diabetes and obesity, such as the Rio Grande Valley.
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