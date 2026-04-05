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Thursday, April 2, 2025: Windy and warm with highs in the 90s

Thursday, April 2, 2025: Windy and warm with highs in the 90s
3 days 9 hours 24 minutes ago Thursday, April 02 2026 Apr 2, 2026 April 02, 2026 10:20 AM April 02, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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