Thursday, April 2, 2025: Windy and warm with highs in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Donna family of 6 lose their house in trailer home fire
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Juvenile identified as driver in human smuggling chase that ended near Alamo...
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Rain threatens Easter egg sales across Hidalgo County as vendors take precautions
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South Texas Health System donates defibrillators to Valley Boys and Girls Clubs
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Cameron County crews ready to deploy pumps if Easter storms bring flooding
Sports Video
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UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
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UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
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Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...
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HS Girls Soccer South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area...
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Playmaker: Christian Torres led the Juarez-Lincoln soccer team to the Regional Semifinals...