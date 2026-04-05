Playmaker: Christian Torres led the Juarez-Lincoln soccer team to the second consecutive Regional Semifinals

Christian Torres is the engine that makes the Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer team go, making the right reads in the midfield to set up his teammates on the attacking third, which earned him second team all-district in his junior year.

"Whenever he has the ball under control and needs to change the pace of the game, he does it perfectly," Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer head coach Victor Ramos said. "He passes the ball and moves it forward."

Going into his senior year, Torres wanted to prove that he could lead his team in goals scored on top of his role as a facilitator.

"Last year I wouldn't get the ball and juke and stuff, but this year I started getting confidence and shooting from long distance and scoring goals," Torres said.

A profound self-confidence that led Torres to finish top two in goals scored in district as a senior with 21.

"At first I didn't know about that," Torres added. "I thought I had like two goals or something and my teammates told me, oh you're tied with the guy from Palmview and I just tried to score more goals and helped my team out too."

Torres continued his scoring spree in the playoffs, finding the back of the net three times to help the Huskies reach the regional semifinals for a second consecutive season.

Now, the senior midfielder turns the page to focus on earning an opportunity to play at the collegiate level.

"I already have clips and stuff and I'm just trying to send it out to colleges," Torres said.

And at the same time, he's hopeful his young Huskies teammates will continue the winning tradition that he and others before him established.

"Since my freshman year since I got here, I've gotten to the third round, so I'm expecting the other classmates to try to get to there and go to the state finals and win state," Torres said.

CHANNEL 5 SPORTS is highlighting high school senior athletes on our Playmaker of the Week segment every Wednesday on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10.