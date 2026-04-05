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Mercedes' Isabella Parker, Pioneers' Francisco Juarez sign letter of intent

Mercedes' Isabella Parker, Pioneers' Francisco Juarez sign letter of intent
4 days 42 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, April 01 2026 Apr 1, 2026 April 01, 2026 8:38 PM April 01, 2026 in Sports

Mercedes track and field star Isabella Parker signed her letter of intent to compete at the division one level at UTRGV.

Pioneer baseball player Francisco Juarez signed to his letter of intent to take his talents to Nelson University. 

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