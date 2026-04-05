Mercedes' Isabella Parker, Pioneers' Francisco Juarez sign letter of intent
Mercedes track and field star Isabella Parker signed her letter of intent to compete at the division one level at UTRGV.
Pioneer baseball player Francisco Juarez signed to his letter of intent to take his talents to Nelson University.
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