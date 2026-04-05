San Benito Fire Department receives mobile command unit
The San Benito Fire Department now has a new rehab and incident command trailer, according to Fire Marshal Jorge Mata.
The department bought the trailer with state funding. It will be used during severe weather emergencies, large fires, and to help other agencies.
"Let's say there's a missing person... we'll have this set up later with monitors, fly drones, and link all that into this trailer to create that command post for the incident," Mata said.
The grant also helped the department buy an ATV, a UTV, and a light tower.
The new equipment is aimed at keeping firefighters safe during long emergencies.
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