SpaceX targets new launch date for 12th Starship flight test
SpaceX is targeting a new date for the 12th flight test of Starship from Starbase in Cameron County, Texas.
The targeted date is now Wednesday, May 20 with the launch window starting at 5:30 p.m.
The launch will require temporary closures of State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach. SpaceX will set up a safety zone perimeter in coordination with local law enforcement.
Target dates may change based on a number of factors. The city of Starbase issues public notices on temporary closures of Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4.
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