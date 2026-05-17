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SpaceX targets new launch date for 12th Starship flight test

SpaceX targets new launch date for 12th Starship flight test
2 hours 12 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, May 17 2026 May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 6:12 PM May 17, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
KRGV file photo.

SpaceX is targeting a new date for the 12th flight test of Starship from Starbase in Cameron County, Texas.

The targeted date is now Wednesday, May 20 with the launch window starting at 5:30 p.m.

The launch will require temporary closures of State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach. SpaceX will set up a safety zone perimeter in coordination with local law enforcement.

Target dates may change based on a number of factors. The city of Starbase issues public notices on temporary closures of Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4.

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