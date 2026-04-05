Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Donna family of 6 lose their house in trailer home fire
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Juvenile identified as driver in human smuggling chase that ended near Alamo...
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Rain threatens Easter egg sales across Hidalgo County as vendors take precautions
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South Texas Health System donates defibrillators to Valley Boys and Girls Clubs
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Cameron County crews ready to deploy pumps if Easter storms bring flooding
Sports Video
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UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
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UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
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Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...
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HS Girls Soccer South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area...
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Playmaker: Christian Torres led the Juarez-Lincoln soccer team to the Regional Semifinals...