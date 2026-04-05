Weslaco launches survey to identify flood risks
Weslaco is asking people to fill out an online survey to help officials identify concerns about natural hazards impacting the city.
The city plans to use the feedback to apply for federal grant money to help pay for new projects.
"Our biggest risk is our flooding issues, so that's why we continue to target and make sure that we continue to improve," Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said. "It's a proactive approach on grants, FEMA grants that we like to go after."
The hazard mitigation survey will be open until April 15, 2026. Click here to take part in the survey.
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