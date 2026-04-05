Vipers advance in G League Playoffs with big win over Austin Spurs

The RGV Vipers took down the Austin Spurs 117-106 on Tuesday night to advance to the second round of the G League Playoffs.

The Vipers dominated early in the game, jumping out to a 25-point first-half lead. Daishen Nix was to thank for much of the early offense, scoring 18 first-half points en route to a team-high 34 points on the evening.

The Vipers dropped in nine first-half threes as part of the early barrage and took a 19-point advantage into halftime. The Spurs continuously chipped away at the deficit, trailing by just five with under five minutes remaining in the game.

The Vipers settled in to close out the game and advance to the second round.

The team now awaits the result of tomorrow’s playoff matchup between the South Bay Lakers and San Diego Clippers. If the Lakers win, the Vipers will be on the road in the second round. If the Clippers win, the Vipers would host San Diego at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday.