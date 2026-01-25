RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix, improve to 8-0 at home
Edinburg, TX -- The RGV Vipers complete the two game series sweep against the RIP City Remix in a dominating 134-112 win to improve to 8-0 at home.
Once again led by Guard Tristen Newton who scored 34 points and seven rebounds. Guard John Knight III added 25 points of his own and Forward Tyler Smith was one rebound shy of a double-double with 23 points and 9 rebounds. Five Vipers players scored in the double digits.
The Vipers will now hit the road to face off against the Iowa Wolves Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Casey's Center.
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes family mourns loss of pets following house fire
-
5 people, including infant, injured in 3-vehicle crash in Edinburg
-
Valley gardener offers tips to protect plants from cold weather
-
Las Milpas family uses cost-effective alternatives for pipe insulation during cold front
-
Mission woman qualifies for Boston Marathon after competing in Houston race
Sports Video
-
Charlotte O'Keefe reaches 1,000 career rebounds, UTRGV takes down HCU
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...