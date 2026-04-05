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Wednesday, April 1, 2026: Breezy and warm with a high of 90

Wednesday, April 1, 2026: Breezy and warm with a high of 90
4 days 10 hours 37 minutes ago Wednesday, April 01 2026 Apr 1, 2026 April 01, 2026 10:23 AM April 01, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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