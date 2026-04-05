DPS trooper hospitalized following crash involving ICE bus
A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was hospitalized Tuesday following a crash involving a federal bus, the agency announced.
According to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, the DPS unit and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement bus collided at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and FM 509 shortly after 6:30 p.m.
The trooper was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the occupants of the bus did not sustain any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
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