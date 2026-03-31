Juvenile arrested after reports of weapon at Harlingen High School

KRGV file photo

A juvenile was arrested on Tuesday after reports that a student may be in possession of a weapon at Harlingen High School.

According to the Harlingen Police Department, school officials received information about the weapon, and police and campus administration responded immediately and initiated an investigation.

Police said initial interviews determined that the student was no longer in possession of a weapon while on campus. The student said the weapon was inside a vehicle off campus.

Harlingen police officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found and safely confiscated a weapon.

The juvenile has been taken into custody and is facing charges of unlawful carry of a weapon in a prohibited place and tampering with identification numbers, according to Harlingen police.

All students and staff at Harlingen High School are safe, and there is no ongoing threat to the campus.