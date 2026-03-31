Made in the 956: Brownsville native performs alongside music legends

A Brownsville native is strumming his way into the national spotlight.

Bryan Aldape is a guitarist who is making a name for himself in Nashville, Tennessee, all while staying rooted in the community that helped him get there.

"I just moved to Nashville at 19 years old in 2021; it was hard. I didn't have any blueprint, but we figured it out," Aldape said.

Now three and a half years later, he's gaining momentum, performing at the iconic Grand Ole Opry, a venue that's hosted legends like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Jelly Roll.

"Yeah the Opry twice, I've played in arenas, played in cities like New York and LA, many times, many, many times," Aldape said.

Recently, he got to play with up and coming country star Leah Blevins.

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"She's getting a lot of traction. She's been finally getting her wheels turning, that I love, that I would do anything for. We've been playing for about two years now and that's how I got into that," Aldape said.

His talent has even landed him on national television with a feature on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

"It was really funny because what's on YouTube or whatever or what people saw a recording of us rehearsing for something else, was a completely different thing," Aldape said.

Aldape says his journey started in the Rio Grande Valley. He credits music educators at Brownsville Independent School District and Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District for igniting his passion.

"I really found the fire and passion in music. I said I'm a competitor; I want to be the best. I want to always sound good; I want to always put in the work," Aldape said.

And no matter how far he goes, he says the Valley will always be part of his sound.

"I'm fortunate to be from a part of the region where nobody else has this,,, it's really special," Aldape said.

With big dreams and hometown roots, he is just getting started.

Bryan Aldape is Made in the 956.

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