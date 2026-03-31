Cameron, Hidalgo counties schedule emergency alert systems test

Photo by mgnonline.com

Cameron and Hidalgo counties will test their public warning systems on April 2 as part of a statewide drill coordinated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The test will run between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Residents may receive test notifications on their cell phones during this time. All alerts will be clearly marked as tests, and no action is required.

The drill is designed to test the effectiveness and reliability of public alert and warning systems used during emergencies. Residents may receive multiple test alerts through different systems, including emergency notification systems, sirens, and other communication tools.

A primary alert will be issued through IPAWS. Hidalgo County residents who signed up for the E-Dalgo system will also receive a county-issued test notification.

Those who live within city limits may receive a separate alert from their municipalities.

To receive test notifications on mobile devices, iPhone users should go to Settings, then Notifications, scroll to the bottom and enable Government Alerts.

Android users should go to Settings, then Notifications, then Advanced Settings, then Wireless Emergency Alerts and ensure alerts are enabled.

The test is being conducted in coordination with the Texas Department of Emergency Management as part of a statewide initiative, in accordance with Chapter 418.043 of the Texas Government Code.

Routine testing plays a critical role in ensuring the reliability and effectiveness of public warning systems, helping to confirm that emergency notifications can be delivered accurately and promptly during severe weather events, disasters or other emergencies.

Following the exercise, participating entities will provide feedback to TDEM, including key observations and recommendations to enhance future performance.