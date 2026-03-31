Donna Lions Club prepares for golf tournament to raise funds for student scholarships
The Donna Lions Club is working hard to give back to the community.
They're getting ready for their annual golf tournament to raise funds for student scholarships at Donna High School and Donna North High School.
Donna Lions Club Treasurer Jesse Rivera spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the tournament's goal is and how people can help.
The 18th Annual Donna Lions Club Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, at the Tony Butler Golf Course, located at 2640 Golf Course Drive in Harlingen.
For more information, visit the Donna Lions Club Facebook page.
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