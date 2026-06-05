South Padre Island city officials approve of temporary AEP Texas' mobile skid
South Padre Island is getting a temporary mobile substation to help the island stay powered.
AEP Texas requested the mobile skid and the city council voted to approve it.
RELATED STORY: South Padre Island residents express concern over AEP Texas' mobile skid impact
AEP Texas says they want the device in place as they upgrade their infrastructure and temporarily adding the mobile skid is a way to avoid long power outages.
The plan is to have the device on Padre Boulevard and keep it for about a year and a half.
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South Padre Island city officials approve of temporary AEP Texas' mobile skid