South Padre Island city officials approve of temporary AEP Texas' mobile skid

South Padre Island is getting a temporary mobile substation to help the island stay powered.

AEP Texas requested the mobile skid and the city council voted to approve it.

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AEP Texas says they want the device in place as they upgrade their infrastructure and temporarily adding the mobile skid is a way to avoid long power outages.

The plan is to have the device on Padre Boulevard and keep it for about a year and a half.