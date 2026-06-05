Former Spurs dancer, San Juan native now teaches dance in San Antonio

Tina Alanis is a Rio Grande Valley native and a former Spurs Silver Dancer.

She spoke about her time performing on the court and how she's now teaching the next generation of dancers.

"Dance is my passion, it's who I am," Alanis said.

As a San Juan native and Spurs super fan, Alanis' love for dance started soon after she learned to walk.

"I have literally been dancing since the age of two," Alanis said.

She continued tapping her feet throughout high school and college.

"I was a PSJA Bearette, and my high school director is the one who really inspired me to just keep going," Alanis said.

And that inspiration helped her perform with the San Antonio Spurs Silver Dancers.

"Just a sense of pride to be a part of something like that is a once in a lifetime experience," Alanis said.

Alanis joined the team in 2005 and was part of two Spurs championship wins during her six years as a dancer.

"We felt very special. It is not just the players, it's the fans, the Silver Dancers, it's everybody, one big Spurs family that made the win happen," Alanis said.

And she has the rings to prove it.

"So yes, I'm very proud to wear them," Alanis said. "I would not be where I am today without the people who inspired me to go for things."

And that's why Alanis decided to start teaching dance at Lee High School in San Antonio.

"The whole focus for me is building that confidence, giving them the opportunities they can look back on just like I did," Alanis said.

Now her students perform during halftime at Spurs games.

"Just seeing them perform at the same court, run through the same tunnel I did, is just amazing," Alanis said.

Alanis wants others back home to know this.

"Just listen to that little spark in your heart and go for it, you have nothing to lose," Alanis said. "You can do anything, so just go for it."

You can watch the Spurs game on Channel 5 News after the 6 p.m. newscast.

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