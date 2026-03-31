New drone, ATV units aim to improve Cameron County Precinct 4 response time

The new emergency response equipment for Cameron County is taking its patrol off-road and into the air.

Cameron County Precinct 4 is rolling out a new drone and ATV units, and they hope their new equipment will help response times.

For Michael Martinez, safety haven't always been consistent.

"Sometimes it's a little wild. Sometimes we have people that are speeding here, racing and you can hear power muscle cars like Mustangs, Camaros passing by, going really fast," Martinez said.

Speeding cars, loud engines and nights when patrols aren't always as visible.

"Patrol is like once in a while, you won't see them every night," Martinez said.

To help close the gap, the Cameron County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is adding a new layer of protection. It's a different approach to patrol, one that uses air and ground to reach people faster. Deputies are now using drones, ATVs and UTVs to cover areas patrol cars can't access.

"Search and rescue, surveillance, investigations, surveying flood zones, just many different things," Chief Deputy Constable Dagoberto Perales said.

Officials said the new tools will be used only when needed.

The new divisions are staffed by current deputies with three certified drone operators and five ATV operators.

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