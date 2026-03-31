City of Brownsville braces for job growth

Thousands of jobs are coming to Brownsville and different workforce-related companies are working to meet those demands.

"I love all this stuff. I can do this every day," Texas Southmost College student Jaidan Barrera said

Barrera is 19 years old and is part of the pipefitting program.

"It's opened plenty of doors to explore and especially while doing it young, I'm excited," Barrera said.

He's scheduled to finish the program in three weeks and plans to apply at a Brownsville company. He says he's noticed the growth in the city over the years.

"I met a general foreman for pipefitting, so once I'm finished with these three weeks hopefully I could get a job there at Bechtel," Barrera said.

With more projects coming to Brownville, more trade and skilled workers are needed.

According to Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation CEO Gilberto Salinas, the city plans to add around 7,000 new jobs in the next year from software engineers to technicians and pipefitters.

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"We've got about 14, 15 workforce, educational, training institutions from here to McAllen," Salinas said.

SpaceX is one of the companies adding thousands of workers.

By the end of the year, they hope to complete their Starship manufacturing facility to build the Gigabay. They're bringing on at least 4,000 workers, some permanent, others temporary.

Other projects include LNG and the oil refinery project at the Port of Brownsville.

Salinas says while some people are moving out of the Valley for higher paying jobs, other Valley natives are looking to come back.

"So Brownsville in the last 12 to 24 months, according to our data, is for every one person that leaves, three are moving in, and that is unheard of," Salinas said.

Salinas says businesses work to hire locally. He adds that in the past few years the job demand was trade and manufacturing driven.

"To now advanced manufacturing, tech and AI, just in the last two years, so we've really grown into that position and I just can't wait to see what this place will look like knowing that there's a lot of tech and AI coming into our area," Salinas said.

Salinas also says that Brownsville is expected to see 23,000 jobs available, involving 10 projects over a 10-year period.

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