Female student confesses to making threat at Edcouch-Elsa High School, police say

A 17-year-old female student confessed to making a threat at Edcouch-Elsa High School and causing a lockdown, according to a news release from the Elsa Police Department.

The threat was made via a social media post about a possible student with a gun on campus, according to the news release.

The Elsa Police Department received a report about the threat on Monday at around 10:57 a.m.

RELATED STORY: One student detained following report of weapon on campus at Edcouch-Elsa High School

Officers conducted a systematic search of the campus, according to the news release. During the response, one student was detained, but further investigation found that student was not involved and they were subsequently released.

The news release said additional threatening social media posts continued and investigators made a request to locate the phone associated with the messages.

The phone was located at the campus and linked to a 17-year-old female student, according to the news release. The student later confessed to the threatening post and was taken into custody. She is currently pending charges.

Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District School Board President Dr. Juan Jose Ybarra said no one was injured and no weapon had been found.

The district said Edcouch-Elsa High School has resumed their regular class schedule on Tuesday and a police presence will be present on campus.