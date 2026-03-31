South Texas Health System donates defibrillators to Valley Boys and Girls Clubs

KRGV file photo

South Texas Health System donated two automated external defibrillators to each of seven Boys and Girls Clubs across the Rio Grande Valley.

The donations were given to locations in Edinburg, Harlingen, Mission, McAllen, Pharr, San Benito and Weslaco.

The STHS Education Department will train approximately 25 staff members from the seven clubs and cover how to spot warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest, administer CPR, place AED pads correctly, follow the device's voice prompts and coordinate with emergency services.

"By ensuring they are prepared to respond quickly and effectively, we are helping create safer spaces for children across the Valley every single day," System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castañeda said.

The three-hour session will be held at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV at 702 Cullen Street on April 1.

Sudden cardiac arrest kills more than 2,000 children in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It accounts for 3 percent to 5 percent of all deaths among children ages 5 to 19.

"These staggering numbers underscore the critical importance of rapid response and access to lifesaving equipment," Emergency Department Clinical Supervisor Jason Waller said.

Survival rates outside a hospital are estimated at just 10 percent to 15 percent. Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes.

An AED is a small, portable device that analyzes a person's heart rhythm and delivers a shock if needed. Having immediate access to an AED can boost survival rates by up to 60 percent, according to the CDC.