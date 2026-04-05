Valley garden center shares drought-resistant plant tips as dry conditions persist

Some areas in the Rio Grande Valley experienced spotty showers, and more rain is forecast for this weekend, but it may not be enough to pull the area out of a drought.

Experts recommend watering lawns or gardens two to three times a week. Early morning or late evening are the best times to water.

Some plants can be brought indoors, but only for a short time and under the right conditions.

"If it's very cold inside the house, then it's not a good idea to bring the plants inside completely. They can stay inside for a day or two, and then we'll take them back out. Or, if we have a porch or an outdoor area — perhaps one with partial shade — that's fine," Muñoz Garden Center Manager Hellem Ortiz said.

Drought-resistant plants include bougainvillea, agaves, cacti, crown of thorns, and desert rose.