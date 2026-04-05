Man receives 5-year sentence after shooting at DPS unit in Brownsville

Alberto Pintor Jr. Photo credit: Cameron County jail records

A 26-year-old man received a five-year sentence after pleading guilty in connection with a May 2025 officer-involved shooting in Brownsville that left him hospitalized.

Alberto Pintor Jr. was previously identified by the Brownsville Police Department as the suspect who shot at a Texas Department of Public Safety unit during a police chase.

Cameron County court records show Pintor Jr. pleaded guilty on Feb. 2, 2026, to charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting.

According to a statement released by DPS, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Ford Explorer driven by Pintor Jr. on May 13, 2025, for a traffic violation on Linda Street and Willow Street.

Pintor refused to stop and led the trooper on a police chase, where he shot at the DPS unit.

Law enforcement officers from DPS, the Brownsville Police Department, and U.S. Border Patrol responded to the chase.

According to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna, Pintor’s vehicle came to a stop near Harding and 23rd streets, where Pintor fled on foot.

Pintor was spotted attempting to enter a residence on East 23rd Street armed with a handgun, DPS said, causing the responding officers to "discharge" their weapons toward Pintor, striking him.

Pintor was hospitalized, and no officers were injured in the shooting, DPS said.

Cameron County court records indicate that Pintor Jr.’s five-year sentence will run concurrently with two other sentences on charges of assault of a pregnant person and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the indictments against him, Pintor Jr. slapped a pregnant woman in the face on May 31, 2024.

On May 9, 2025, Pintor Jr. pointed a gun at two men and threatened to kill them.

Court records show Pintor Jr. was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the aggravated assault charges, and five years on the assault of a pregnant person charge.

He’s receiving 297 days of jail credit.