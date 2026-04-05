Valley cities team up to plan for future water needs

As the Rio Grande Valley looks toward future water needs, cities are teaming up to plan ahead.

The Rio Grande Valley Special Utility Agency is set to hold its first meeting on Thursday, April 2, 2026. The new agency includes the mayors of Mercedes, San Benito, Weslaco and Raymondville.

The agency will allow cities to access state funds to improve water and wastewater treatment plants.

"There's many things that we'll be able to do now that we're part of this agency," Raymondville Mayor Gilberto Gonzales said.

Gonzales said the agency will help maintain equipment at water treatment and wastewater treatment facilities.

"The [Rio Grande Valley Special Utility Agency] will explore public-private partnerships as a means to reach its goals," Gonzales said.

One goal is exploring options to create a regional water plant to help supply water to nearby cities.

For customers, there are no changes to water bills or service.

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