‘Get it done:’ Edinburg residents voice frustration over delayed road project

An Edinburg road project meant to improve a neighborhood has turned into a daily struggle for people who live and work there.

Residents on Shalom Drive say the ongoing construction is impacting more than just traffic — it's also hurting business.

The project is on Alberta Road near Shalom Drive. Construction, dirt, and parts of the road are all torn up.

For people who live and work along this stretch of road, this isn't just a road project anymore. It's a daily disruption to their lives, and they're trying to get the city's attention.

It’s why residents put up a sign that reads, “City of Edinburg. We are tired of this mess, get it done. Respectfully, Shalom Drive residents.”

As the vice president of sales and marketing for Hakes Brothers Homes, Luis Diaz says home sales in this area have dropped from up to four houses sold monthly to one.

"The biggest complaint is every day they're having to come through this construction over here not even knowing what side of the street is going to be open," Diaz said.

And it's not just business. People living here say getting in and out of the neighborhood can be a challenge.

"If we're trying to Uber or get people to come to our houses they have a hard time trying to get to our places because of all this construction," Edinburg resident Paul Tijerina said.

The project is designed to widen the road from two lanes to four. Crews will also be adding sidewalks.

Construction has been underway since 2023, and city leaders say there's a reason for the delays.

"Particularly in that section of Alberta that has been torn up, residents are upset and rightly so. This particular project has taken a while to get completed," Edinburg Mayor Omar Ochoa said.

The mayor says moving private utility lines is what's causing the delay.

"There were some poles along the roadway with a couple of different types of utility lines that needed to get moved. Once those have now finally been moved, the city has moved as fast as possible with its contractor," Ochoa said.

Mayor Ochoa says the first layer of asphalt is expected by the end of April 2026 to make the road drivable once again.

"It's an unfortunate situation. I feel bad for the residents out there. I'm just as upset that this has taken as long as it has, but I promise the city has an attentive eye to this project," Ochoa said.

Still, for many in the community, the delays have already taken a toll.

"We need to get something done. If we gotta come out here ourselves and help, I wouldn't mind either," Tijerina said.