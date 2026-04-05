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Brownsville building permits jump 40% as new development surges across city

Brownsville building permits jump 40% as new development surges across city
4 days 21 hours 14 minutes ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 11:10 PM March 31, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The City of Brownsville issued more than 1,500 building permits in 2025, a 40% increase from 2024, according to the city's planning and redevelopment department.

The permits include housing, industrial, and commercial projects.

"It means there is demand; there are people coming in from other parts of the country or Texas. That also means that they might come because of jobs," Daniel Leal, Brownsville's director of planning and redevelopment, said.

The city is on track to reach similar numbers in 2026.

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