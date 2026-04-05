Brownsville seeks public input on new recreation center plans

Brownsville city leaders are asking the community for input on a new recreation center.

The city has a survey available for residents to fill out. Planning is in the early stages, which is why officials want to hear from the community about what amenities people would most like to see.

In addition to the survey, five public meetings will also be held for people to share their ideas.

"We as a city are looking to get the input from our citizens so we can deliver what they're expecting," Brownsville Director of Parks and Recreation Sean De Palma said. "What do they desire? How do they envision it serving them and improving their quality of life?"

The city also wants feedback on their current recreation centers.

The survey will be available through the end of April 2026. You can click here to fill it out.

A public meeting to discuss the rec center is set for Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Cabler Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.