Brownsville CBD shop loses $10,000 in inventory under new state hemp rules

The Texas Department of State Health Services banned smokeable hemp cannabis products across the state. The new rule went into effect on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Jesse Gonzalez owns Oasis CBD in Brownsville. He had to remove smokeable hemp cannabis from his shop after the ban took effect, and some customers are upset about the change.

"A lot of them are people that need it, whether it's for pain or some veterans that are going through situations in their mind, and they were very, very happy that they were able to find a legal spot," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says he threw out about $10,000 worth of product, about 30% of his inventory. His sales have dropped since he removed the banned products.

"People come in, they're all for it, and they walk out versus wanting to try something else," Gonzalez said.

State leaders disagreed on how hemp products should be regulated. The new rule limits THC content to 0.3%.

READ MORE: Texas will ban smokeable hemp cannabis on March 31. Here’s what you need to know.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says the new rules aim to improve safety. The regulations also require child-resistant packaging, new labeling and testing, and raised licensing fees.

The Harlingen Police Department said its main focus is educating business owners about the new regulations. The department says businesses could face criminal charges if products exceed the THC limit, but investigations only happen if a complaint is filed.

Gonzalez says he's determined to keep his doors open despite the new restrictions.

“I understand what they're trying to do. What does make me upset is they're telling grown-ups what they can and can't do," Gonzalez said. "We started without the flower, we're gonna be here without the flower."

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