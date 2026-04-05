Driver hospitalized following Edinburg CISD school bus crash

KRGV file photo

An Edinburg CISD school bus driver was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash, according to the district.

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the crash.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the 1100 block of E. Trenton Road when a red GMC Sierra crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus on the front left side.

The bus was occupied by the driver, a bus aide, and one student. The school bus driver initially declined medical treatment but later decided to go to the hospital. A news release from the Edinburg Police Department said the driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported. The student was later transported to campus on a separate bus.