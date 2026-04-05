Police: Man remains hospitalized after stabbing McAllen police officer in the hand

A McAllen police officer shot a man after being stabbed in the hand during a struggle outside a home on Monday, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Peter Christopher Harris, remains hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Jay Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. after a woman called police saying her son, identified as Harris, was outside her home and refusing to leave. She told dispatchers her son hadn't slept in two weeks and was having an “episode.”

Officers arrived and checked the backyard of the home. One officer got into a struggle with Harris, and dispatchers heard muffled yelling over the radio.

An officer, identified as Francisco Castillo, reported that he fired his weapon after Harris stabbed him in the hand.

Harris was wounded in the left arm and lower right leg and was held at gunpoint until backup arrived.

Castillo was hospitalized for treatment of the stab wound to his left hand and has since been released, police said.

Police said criminal charges against Harris are pending.