Bond set for teen who allegedly confessed to sending threat at Edcouch-Elsa High School

A 17-year-old girl is in custody in connection with a school threat that resulted in the lockdown of Edcouch-Elsa High School, according to police.

Natasha Juliet Vargas was arrested and charged on Tuesday with terroristic threat and false alarm, according to the Elsa Police Department. Her bond was set at $60,000.

Vargas’ arrest is linked with the Monday lockdown at Edcouch-Elsa High School after a threat was made via a social media post about a possible student with a gun on campus, police said.

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Police officers searched the campus and previously detained one student who was later released after an investigation found the student was not involved in the incident.

The phone that made the threats was found on campus and linked to a 17-year-old student now identified as Vargas.

“As a reminder, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” police said in a news release. “We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of school officials, students, parents, the community, all responding law enforcement agencies… who helped bring this incident to a safe ending.”

Hidalgo County jail records show Vargas remains in custody as of Wednesday morning.