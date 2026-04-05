Registration open for low-cost spay and neuter services at Palm Valley Animal Society
Palm Valley Animal Society is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter clinic for pet owners in McAllen.
The clinic is set for April 15, 2026. Spots are filling up fast.
Services for cats will be $65. Dogs start at $75.
"Compare these prices to a lot of other veterinary clinics in the area, and we're still some of the lowest cost out there," Palm Valley Animal Society spokesperson Jarod Munoz said. "I know McAllen does have a low-cost clinic, but that clinic is usually booked up for months, which is why we decided to open up our own clinic."
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