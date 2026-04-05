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Pedestrian in critical condition after Laguna Heights driver flees crash scene

Pedestrian in critical condition after Laguna Heights driver flees crash scene
3 days 4 hours 30 minutes ago Thursday, April 02 2026 Apr 2, 2026 April 02, 2026 4:41 PM April 02, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying the driver who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in a Saturday hit-and-run crash in Laguna Heights.

The pedestrian remains in critical but stable condition, a DPS spokesperson said on Thursday.

The crash happened at SH 100 and Adams Street at around midnight.

The suspect vehicle was described as an older-model small black passenger car, possibly a Toyota or Honda, that may have damage to the hood, the windshield, and possibly the roof.

Those with any information on the suspect vehicle are urged to call 956-565-7600.

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