Pedestrian in critical condition after Laguna Heights driver flees crash scene

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying the driver who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in a Saturday hit-and-run crash in Laguna Heights.

The pedestrian remains in critical but stable condition, a DPS spokesperson said on Thursday.

The crash happened at SH 100 and Adams Street at around midnight.

The suspect vehicle was described as an older-model small black passenger car, possibly a Toyota or Honda, that may have damage to the hood, the windshield, and possibly the roof.

Those with any information on the suspect vehicle are urged to call 956-565-7600.