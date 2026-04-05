Hidalgo County doubles Main Floodwater Channel capacity with $20 million investment

A Thursday ribbon-cutting ceremony in Monte Alto marked the completion of a nearly $20 million project to expand Hidalgo County’s Main Floodwater Channel.

The project more than doubles the channel's capacity from 150 feet to roughly 350 to 400 feet and adds roughly 2 million cubic yards of stormwater storage.

The expansion is designed to protect nearly 400,000 residents across the region during heavy rain events, according to a news release.

"Expanding this channel strengthens the backbone of our regional system and gives nearly 400,000 residents greater peace of mind during heavy rain events," Hidalgo County Urban County Program Director Dr. Joel Rivera said in a statement.

The expansion covers about three miles of the channel.

According to a news release, flooding in Hidalgo County has long been tied to the saturation of the Main Floodwater Channel. When the channel reaches capacity, hundreds of regional drainage systems across Hidalgo and Willacy Counties can't discharge into it, causing water to back up into neighborhoods and roadways.

The Texas General Land Office provided the funding for the project, which broke ground in 2021.