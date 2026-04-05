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Friday, April 3, 2026: windy and warm with highs in the 90s

Friday, April 3, 2026: windy and warm with highs in the 90s
2 days 12 hours 15 minutes ago Friday, April 03 2026 Apr 3, 2026 April 03, 2026 9:03 AM April 03, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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