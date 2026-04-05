Edinburg man killed in rollover crash near canal
An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash that happened early Friday morning north of Edinburg.
One woman was also hospitalized in connection with the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Brushline Road north of Monte Cristo Road when a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by an unidentified woman was rear-ended by a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by Jose Manuel Moralez Zacarias.
The Tahoe veered onto the east side of the canal, and the Chevrolet 1500 rolled over near a canal in the area.
Zacarias died at the scene while the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Texas Department of Transportation says Monte Cristo Road and Cove Street are closed due to repair work underway in the area for damage caused by the crash.
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