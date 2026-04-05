Thousands expected at San Juan Basilica for Easter services

Thousands of people are expected to visit the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle this Easter weekend.

The basilica saw more than 20,000 visitors during Palm Sunday weekend. Rector Jorge Gómez said the church is preparing for even larger crowds over the next few days.

"Every time there is a crisis in the world — hurricane, earthquake, the war that is going on – a lot of people come to pray for peace," Gómez said.

Jose Avila and his wife Margarita are among those making the trip. The couple has traveled from Monterrey, Mexico, to the basilica every Easter for the past 10 years.

Avila said the tradition started after a family friend suffered a serious head injury in an accident. The family prayed for a miracle during Easter, and the friend recovered the following week.

"We promised the Virgen de San Juan del Valle that as soon as we had the health and opportunity, we would come here every year and give her thanks," Avila said.

The basilica will hold the Stations of the Cross with Bishop Daniel Flores on Friday at noon. Additional masses are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Gómez said the church rented 400 chairs for outdoor seating. At least four San Juan police officers will be on hand Sunday to help manage traffic and crowds.

Officials are asking visitors to arrive at least 30 minutes before Easter Sunday mass to allow time for parking.

A schedule of Easter Mass services is on the Basilica website.

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