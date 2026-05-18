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Photographer's Perspective: Up close and personal with a full-grown alligator

Photographer's Perspective: Up close and personal with a full-grown alligator
10 hours 2 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2026 May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 8:57 AM May 18, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
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