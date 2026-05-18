Businesses prepare for La Feria indoor, outdoor market

A new, first-ever indoor-outdoor market is coming to La Feria in June, and businesses are getting ready to participate.

"Decorating cookies is a lot of work. It's not as easy as it looks, but I do love it," Scratch Made Sweets owner Cassie Escobedo said.

What started as a way to save money for family parties has turned into a business for Escobedo.

"Chocolate chip cookies, brownies, carrot cakes, cookie cakes, decorative cookies, it's just nice to see people react to your cookies and know that you're the reason that they're smiling or saying they want more," Escobedo said.

Now the stay-at-home mom of five is getting ready to celebrate two years as the owner of Scratch Made Sweets.

She will be one of 27 vendors at La Feria's first ever indoor-outdoor market.

The market will be held at the La Feria Parks and Recreation Dome, located at 901 Pancho Maples Drive, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 13.

"I'm very excited that La Feria is doing something to support all the local vendors," Escobedo said.

City leaders say supporting local business is one of the main goals of the event. Money collected from vendors during signup will help pay for other city events like their 4th of July celebration.

"It's not done for the economics of the city, it's done because the staff uses that money to promote the bigger events that we have," La Feria Mayor Olga Maldonado said.

Vendors will get a 10x10 space for $35, and there will also be a food area and a DJ area. The event will also feature six free information booths.

Outside, the parking lot will have space for more than 10 food trucks.

"We're not allowing any cooking to be done inside, that's why we have the outside vendors. They have to get a health permit through Cameron County Health Department," La Feria Parks and Recreation Center Supervisor Charles Villanueva said.

Outdoor vendor spots start at $50.

As the city prepares for the event, vendors like Escobedo are as well.

"Would love for the community just to come out and support everybody, support your local vendors and local business owners and see what everybody has to offer," Escobedo said.

For more information or to sign up as a vendor, call the La Feria Indoor Recreation Center at 956-865-5806.

Watch the video above for the full story.