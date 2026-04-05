Pharr interchange closures announced for overnight construction work
Parts of the Pharr interchange will be closed nightly through April 18 for construction work, according to a news release. Crews are currently installing overhead signs and completing other phases of the project.
The direct connector from Edinburg to McAllen (southbound I-69C to westbound I-2) will close overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting April 2, 2026, through April 3.
Additionally, the northbound and southbound I-69C frontage roads between I-2 and State Highway 495 will close nightly from April 3 to April 18.
The direct connector from McAllen to Edinburg (eastbound I-2 to northbound I-69C) will close overnight April 6 into April 7, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Standard Closure Schedule:
- Monday–Thursday: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Friday: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Saturday: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Sunday: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Drivers should expect delays and follow all posted detour signs.
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