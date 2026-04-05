Who pays to fix it? Donna residents face unclear responsibility for damaged mailboxes

Residents in a subdivision north of Donna can't get their mail after a cluster mailbox was damaged and the post office stopped deliveries.

Remmis Lopez moved into the Valle Mesa Estates subdivision about six months ago. Last week, his mailbox key stopped working.

"We came to check our mail and noticed that our key wasn't working," Lopez said. "Tried both keys, and neither one of them worked. So, I told my wife, 'I think our locks have been changed out.'"

Channel 5 News reached out to the United States Postal Service, which confirmed the cluster mailbox Lopez uses was damaged.

According to postal guidelines, repairs or replacements are typically the responsibility of homeowners or the homeowners association, except in limited cases.

Now, getting the mail means a 15-minute drive each way every time to the post office.

"Every gallon counts, and it's a good drive to go all the way to the post office," Lopez said.

Isaiah Ramos is a licensed realtor with five years of experience. He said if there's no clear responsibility, the cost could fall on the community.

"If there's no HOA involved, it's important that you either talk to the city or talk to your community as a whole," Ramos said. "When it comes to HOAs or POAs, either way, you always want to look into the restrictions in the community. Do your due diligence."

Channel 5 News also reached out to the subdivision's developer to clarify who is responsible, but a response was not sent by the time this story aired on Thursday evening.

Lopez now worries he and his neighbors could be left footing the $3,000 bill for repairs.

"If we don't come up with the money to fix these mailboxes, we're going to have to keep going up there for the foreseeable future," Lopez said.

He's also concerned about neighbors without vehicles.

"How do they get their mail?" Lopez said. "If they're going to have to go all the way over there, we hope that they at least continue to deliver our mail."

Watch the video above for the full story.