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South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area round of HS Girls Soccer

South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area round of HS Girls Soccer
2 days 22 hours 57 minutes ago Thursday, April 02 2026 Apr 2, 2026 April 02, 2026 10:48 PM April 02, 2026 in Sports

Highlights of the Area Round game between Idea Elsa and South Texas ISD. 

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