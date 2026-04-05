Heart of the Valley: Raymondville woman manages type 2 diabetes diagnosis with lifestyle changes

A Raymondville woman is managing her type 2 diabetes after being diagnosed later in life.

Guadalupe Moreno's late mother told her to get checked for diabetes. Diabetes runs in her family, and her mom knew the signs.

"I started to feel tired and sleepy. I didn't have much energy to do things, and I was always thirsty," Moreno said.

It took her a year to finally see a doctor. Her mother's suspicion was right. Moreno was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

"It's been tough changing my habits," she said.

Moreno says she's now careful with her food. She tries to steam her food instead of cooking with oils.

Moises Arjona runs Unidos Contra La Diabetes, which means United Against Diabetes in Spanish. Channel 5 News recently caught up with him at one of his organization's health fairs in Raymondville.

"We have an unhealthy relationship with food," Arjona said. "Since we've started, the rates have done nothing but increase."

According to data they've collected from local clinics across the Rio Grande Valley over the last 10 years, the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes rose from over 20% in 2014 to more than 30% in 2023. Along with the increase, an uptick in obesity rates.

Their data shows obesity among patients in the Valley went from around 14% in 2014 to nearly half of patients in 2023. Obesity, they say, is also an issue among children.

"What's going to happen when they're 18? They're going to be full-blown type 2," Arjona said.

To help people take control, the group offers resources on healthy eating, staying active, and tracking progress. Tools Moreno now uses every day.

She wants to avoid any possible amputations to her toes, feet, or legs. A drastic result diabetics may face is caused by infected wounds due to nerve damage.

Moreno says controlling her diabetes is worth the effort. She says she intends to live longer so her grandchildren can enjoy their time with her.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.

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