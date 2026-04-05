UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach

UTRGV Men's basketball has a new head coach at the helm. UTRGV athletics announced the hiring of former North Carolina State University Assistant coach Brandon Chambers.

This comes just a week after they announced the departure of head coach Kahil Fennel.

Chambers has Southland Conference experience coaching McNeese State prior to NC state.

He helped the Cowboys go 58 and 11 in two seasons and won the Southland Conference regular season and tournament titles.

He's also a part of the NABC under armor top 30 under 30 coaches list.

"I am confident Brandon will provide the right leadership our program needs to take the next step forward. He brings so many qualities to our program, but what stood out the most is his love for his student-athletes, and his familiarity with championship success in the southland conference. UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque said in an official statement.

UTRGV will host an introductory press conference on Monday April 6th at 10:30am over at the UTRGV atrium.