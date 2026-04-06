Sea turtle nesting season underway at South Padre Island

Sea turtles have started nesting at South Padre Island, and conservation officials are asking beachgoers to watch their step during the busy Easter weekend.

April marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season at South Padre Island. The nesting period runs through August.

Sea Turtle Inc. staff will patrol the beach daily looking for nests. The conservation group has four patrols on UTVs and four walking patrols covering the area every day.

"We have four patrols on UTV and four walking patrols every day, April through August, so they leave the facility at seven in the morning, and the last patrol doesn't come back until seven at night," Chief Conservation Officer Amy Bonka said. "We are out there looking all day for those tracks."

Last year, Sea Turtle Inc. counted 148 nests. Bonka said it's difficult to predict how many nests will be found this season.

"It's different year to year. We never know how many nests we are going to get," Bonka said. "It could be 10, or it could be a thousand. It's such a big range we don't know."

Conservation officials are asking visitors to pick up trash when leaving the beach. If you spot a sea turtle, don't touch it and stay at least 20 feet away.

If you see a nest, you can call Sea Turtle Inc.'s 24/7 hotline at 956-243-4361.

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