Cameron County prepares for weekend rain with pumps on standby near La Feria

Cameron County Drainage District #6 has pumps ready to deploy if rainy conditions worsen this weekend.

A cold front coming to the Rio Grande Valley is expected to bring several thunderstorms by Sunday.

If the weather is severe, the drainage district has 10 pumps on standby. Each pump can move around 12,000 gallons a minute.

"All this week our employees have spent time checking our pumps, checking our drains, making sure our gator pumps are ready," Cameron County Drainage District #6 Vice President Gilbert Galvan said.

The pumps will be deployed if an area receives more than five inches of rain. Crews will deploy them to the levee and pump water over it, focusing on the east and west sides.

Gary McPherson has lived in La Feria for about a year and a half. He said this weekend's rain doesn't concern him too much, but he's thinking about preparing just in case.

McPherson said he remembers the March 2025 flooding that overwhelmed his neighborhood.

"Looking out, there was no street here. It was water. It looked like it was Venice or something," McPherson said.

Days of nonstop rain left him trapped at home for three full days before he could get out.

"Even if it's 10 inches, I'm not worried," McPherson said.

The drainage district is clearing drainage systems and working to get ahead of the water. Cameron County Drainage District #6 is also working closely with La Feria crews to monitor conditions.

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